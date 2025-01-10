Previous
Window view 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 3360

Window view 2

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

- Winston Churchill

10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact