Photo 3361
Cloudscape
Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds.
-Louisa May Alcott
11th January 2025
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
clouds
Chrissie
Gorgeous
January 12th, 2025
Elisa Smith
Beautiful words and a beautiful image.
January 12th, 2025
