Cloudscape by edorreandresen
Photo 3361

Cloudscape

Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds.

-Louisa May Alcott
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous
January 12th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful words and a beautiful image.
January 12th, 2025  
