Shine by edorreandresen
Shine

Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. Shine like the star you are born to be.
-Karen Civil
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
