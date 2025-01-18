Sign up
Previous
Photo 3368
Shine
Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. Shine like the star you are born to be.
-Karen Civil
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
top
,
galvanized
