Previous
Photo 3371
Tail of the puzzle
My helper, Gray, atop the puzzle I just finished. It was super fun and called Wintry Cats.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7898
photos
108
followers
99
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st January 2025 8:54am
Tags
gray
,
tail
,
puzzle
,
grayling
,
wintry cats
KWind
ace
Love this!!!
January 22nd, 2025
