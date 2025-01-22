Sign up
Previous
Photo 3372
Snowy paws
I might have "dropped" a fair number of sunflower seeds for the squirrels. You cannot easily tell the black ones from the gray ones today.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
3
1
1
365 Two
Galaxy S23 Ultra
22nd January 2025 10:49am
snow
squirrel
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, little cutie pie!
January 23rd, 2025
