Feather in snow by edorreandresen
Photo 3374

Feather in snow


"Silently, like thoughts that come and go, the snowflakes fall, each one a gem."
-William Hamilton Gibson
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
John Falconer ace
Terrific. Love it!
January 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's nice.
January 25th, 2025  
