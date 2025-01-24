Sign up
Photo 3374
Photo 3374
Feather in snow
"Silently, like thoughts that come and go, the snowflakes fall, each one a gem."
-William Hamilton Gibson
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7904
photos
109
followers
99
following
924% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd January 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
woods
,
ornament
,
feather
John Falconer
ace
Terrific. Love it!
January 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's nice.
January 25th, 2025
