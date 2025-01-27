Previous
Backlit by edorreandresen
Photo 3377

Backlit

“If light is in your heart, you will find your way home.” – Rumi
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful. And a nice quote!
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact