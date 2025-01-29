Sign up
Previous
Photo 3379
Googly and the red hat
Googly is cozy in the 5th version of this knit hat. I finally got the size and shape right. Yay!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th January 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
red
,
knitting
,
knit
,
googly
