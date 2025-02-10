Previous
Puzzling oops by edorreandresen
Photo 3391

Puzzling oops

Not every puzzle is intended to be solved. Some are in place to test your limits. Others are, in fact, not puzzles at all.

-Vera Nazarian
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
