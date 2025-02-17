Sign up
Previous
Photo 3398
Woodpecker
You know the drill. You walk by to fill some feeders, and the woodpecker stays put. Wow! You go inside and get the phone and luckily when you are close you take one picture, cuz when you are very close off he flies! Classic!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
1
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th February 2025 2:00pm
Tags
winter
,
woodpecker
,
suet
,
downy
