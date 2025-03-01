Sign up
Previous
Photo 3410
Knothole
"Learn character from trees, values from roots, and change from leaves."
— Tasneem Hameed
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7976
photos
108
followers
99
following
934% complete
View this month »
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
Latest from all albums
3407
4563
3408
4564
3409
4565
3410
4566
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st March 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
knothole
