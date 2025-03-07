Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3416
Frankfort
“We all have one idea of what the color blue is, but pressed to describe it specifically, there are so many ways: the ocean, lapis lazuli, the sky, someone’s eyes. Our definitions are as different as we are ourselves.”
– Sarah Dessen
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7988
photos
108
followers
99
following
935% complete
View this month »
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
Latest from all albums
3413
4569
3414
4570
3415
4571
3416
4572
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th March 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
ice
,
beach
,
lighthouse
,
lake michigan
,
frankfort
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close