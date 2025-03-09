Sign up
Previous
Photo 3418
Dots
Dream big. Start small and then connect the dots
-Dan Millman
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
white
,
dots
,
wall
