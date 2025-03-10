Previous
Yarn store by edorreandresen
Photo 3419

Yarn store

The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together.

-William Shakespeare
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact