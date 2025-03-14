Previous
Winter Aconite by edorreandresen
Photo 3423

Winter Aconite

I noticed the tiny yellow flowers and was entranced! They are so bright and cheery, and apparently poisonous so don't eat the tubers. The yin and yang of life.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Chris Cook ace
Nice. Well spotted.
March 15th, 2025  
