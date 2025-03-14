Sign up
Photo 3423
Photo 3423
Winter Aconite
I noticed the tiny yellow flowers and was entranced! They are so bright and cheery, and apparently poisonous so don't eat the tubers. The yin and yang of life.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8002
photos
108
followers
99
following
937% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th March 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
winter aconite
Chris Cook
ace
Nice. Well spotted.
March 15th, 2025
