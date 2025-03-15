Previous
Dusty Lakescape by edorreandresen
Photo 3424

Dusty Lakescape

Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are.
-Kurt Cobain
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Barb ace
Love your pov creating a vanishing point to the left!
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture and image!
March 16th, 2025  
