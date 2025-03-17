Sign up
Previous
Photo 3426
Rust
We both know what memories can bring / They bring diamonds and rust.
-Joan Baez
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8008
photos
108
followers
99
following
938% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th March 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
