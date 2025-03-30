Previous
Barnwood table by edorreandresen
Photo 3439

Barnwood table

Grayling is checking out the new dining room table made of vintage wood salvaged from Michigan barns.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact