Photo 3439
Barnwood table
Grayling is checking out the new dining room table made of vintage wood salvaged from Michigan barns.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
gray
,
table
,
barnwood
,
grayling
