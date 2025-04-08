Sign up
Previous
Photo 3448
Rebel
“I had been told that the training procedure with cats was difficult. It’s not. Mine had me trained in 2 days.” -Bill Dana
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8052
photos
107
followers
101
following
944% complete
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3445
4601
4602
3446
3447
4603
3448
4604
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th April 2025 12:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
rebel
,
cat
Alli W
Gorgeous face love the eyes!
April 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha indeed.
April 9th, 2025
