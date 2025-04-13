Previous
Sewing by edorreandresen
Photo 3453

Sewing

We must make our lives as we sew, stitch by stitch.

-Marceline Desbordes-Valmore
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact