Previous
Photo 3455
2 Views
Good art is art that allows you to enter it from a variety of angles and to emerge with a variety of views. -Mary Schmich
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8066
photos
107
followers
101
following
946% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
rain
,
wall
,
collage
,
empire
,
lake michigan
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's lovely!
April 16th, 2025
