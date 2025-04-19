Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3459
Reflect
“Time and reflection change the sight little by little 'till we come to understand.”
~ Paul Cezanne
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8074
photos
107
followers
100
following
947% complete
View this month »
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
Latest from all albums
3456
4612
3457
4613
3458
4614
3459
4615
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th April 2025 4:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
pond
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close