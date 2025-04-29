Previous
Chatting by edorreandresen
Photo 3469

Chatting

Cyberspace can't compensate for real space. We benefit from chatting to people face to face.
-Jonathan Sacks
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
950% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They look as though they are saying 'listen do you want to know a secret'
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact