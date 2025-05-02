Sign up
Previous
Photo 3472
Buddies
A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.
-Lois Wyse
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8100
photos
107
followers
98
following
951% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st May 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
bears
,
teddy bears
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image and words.
May 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Sweet!.
May 3rd, 2025
