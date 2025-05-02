Previous
Buddies by edorreandresen
Photo 3472

Buddies

A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.

-Lois Wyse
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image and words.
May 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Sweet!.
May 3rd, 2025  
