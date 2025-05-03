Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3473
Kermie colors
“Creativity is a wild mind and a disciplined eye.”
— Dorothy Parker
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8102
photos
107
followers
98
following
951% complete
View this month »
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Latest from all albums
3470
4626
3471
4627
3472
4628
3473
4629
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd May 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
paints
,
kermit
,
kermie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close