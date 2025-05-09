Previous
Unfurl by edorreandresen
Photo 3479

Unfurl

I come from haunts of coot and hern, I make a sudden sally And sparkle out among the fern, To bicker down a valley.

-Alfred Lord Tennyson
9th May 2025 9th May 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Dixie Goode ace
Perfect pairing of poem and picture.
May 10th, 2025  
