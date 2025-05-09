Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Unfurl
I come from haunts of coot and hern, I make a sudden sally And sparkle out among the fern, To bicker down a valley.
-Alfred Lord Tennyson
9th May 2025
9th May 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8114
photos
106
followers
98
following
953% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th May 2025 4:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
fern
,
yard
,
unfurl
Dixie Goode
ace
Perfect pairing of poem and picture.
May 10th, 2025
