Trillium by edorreandresen
Trillium

The trillium symbolizes the cycles of life, renewal, and transformation, reminding us to embrace change and live purposefully in the present moment.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful - both the photo and the text!
May 12th, 2025  
