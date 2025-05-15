Previous
Magnolia in the sky by edorreandresen
Photo 3485

Magnolia in the sky

“The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence; the past is a place of learning, not a place of living.” – Roy T. Bennett
15th May 2025 15th May 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Babs ace
So pretty
May 16th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely composition!
May 16th, 2025  
