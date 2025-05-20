Previous
Gray on gray by edorreandresen
Photo 3490

Gray on gray

“It’s not easy taking your own advice, accepting what you don’t like hearing, & seeing the grey amongst the black & white.”
— April Mae Monterrosa
20th May 2025 20th May 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact