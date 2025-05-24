Previous
Ride by edorreandresen
Photo 3494

Ride

Gladys and I went out for my first "real" bike ride today! Great to be on the road again!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
957% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Woo Hoo - have fun on your brightly coloured bike!
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact