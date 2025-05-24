Sign up
Previous
Photo 3494
Ride
Gladys and I went out for my first "real" bike ride today! Great to be on the road again!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Woo Hoo - have fun on your brightly coloured bike!
May 25th, 2025
