Previous
Photo 3498
Dreamy
Everything that's lovely is But a brief, dreamy kind of delight.
-William Butler Yeats
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8152
photos
108
followers
99
following
958% complete
View this month »
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th May 2025 5:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
leaves
,
honeysuckle
