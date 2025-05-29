Sign up
Previous
Photo 3499
One blossom
And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.
-Elizabeth Appell
29th May 2025
29th May 25
0
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th May 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
blossom
