Previous
Photo 3502
Bright
“Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.”
–Mary Tyler Moore
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8160
photos
108
followers
100
following
959% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st May 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
blossoms
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2025
