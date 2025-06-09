Previous
Window by edorreandresen
Photo 3510

Window

If a window of opportunity appears, don't pull down the shade.
-Tom Peters
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details

Barb
Great photo and quote to accompany it! Love the reflection! ☺️
June 10th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Cool find!
June 10th, 2025  
