Previous
Photo 3514
Color
“Color is all. When color is right, form is right. Color is everything, color is vibration like music; everything is vibration.”
~ Marc Chagall
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8184
photos
106
followers
101
following
962% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th June 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
paint
,
palette
Lisa V.
So lively with the colors and textures.
June 14th, 2025
