Wild daisy by edorreandresen
Photo 3516

Wild daisy

"My wish is to stay always like this, living quietly in a corner of nature." –Claude Monet
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
