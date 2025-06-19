Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3520
Boat
We must row in whatever boat we find ourselves in.
-Christie Watson
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8196
photos
107
followers
102
following
964% complete
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
4673
3517
3518
4674
3519
4675
3520
4676
Views
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th June 2025 6:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
fog
,
boat
,
row boat
,
south bar lake
