Photo 3521
First strawberries
Yum! First delicious strawberries of summer!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
strawberries
farm stand
Issi Bannerman
ace
Delicious!
June 21st, 2025
