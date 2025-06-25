Previous
Eastern Kingbird by edorreandresen
Photo 3526

Eastern Kingbird

The pair built the nest on a pontoon boat. Guess they hope to travel with the family. Sweet!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how sweet.
June 26th, 2025  
