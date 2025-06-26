Sign up
Photo 3527
Stripes
Take care not to wear stripes that are out of sync with your wrinkles.
-George Burns
26th June 2025
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8210
photos
106
followers
101
following
View this month »
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3524
4680
4681
3525
3526
4682
3527
4683
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th June 2025 12:36pm
stripes
,
pencils
,
colored pencils
