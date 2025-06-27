Previous
Pinky Peony by edorreandresen
Pinky Peony


"Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts."
-Rachel Carson
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Issi Bannerman ace
💕
June 28th, 2025  
