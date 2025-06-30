Sign up
Photo 3531
The lake
"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." - Buddha
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8218
photos
106
followers
101
following
967% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th June 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
lake
,
lake michigan
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful sky above the lake.
July 1st, 2025
