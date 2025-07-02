Previous
Roses
Roses

Life is a garden. It is an opportunity. You can grow weeds, you can grow roses; it all depends on you.

-Rajneesh
Babs ace
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely and what a beautiful quotation.
July 3rd, 2025  
