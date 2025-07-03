Previous
Morning calm by edorreandresen
Photo 3534

Morning calm

“You cannot perceive beauty, but with a serene mind.” —Henry David Thoreau
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
968% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful calmness all around.
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact