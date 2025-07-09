Sign up
Photo 3540
Photo 3540
Deux
The Road has two rules only: begin and continue.
-Christmas Humphreys
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8236
photos
106
followers
102
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3537
4693
3538
4694
3539
4695
3540
4696
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th July 2025 10:26pm
Tags
barn
,
windows
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this.
July 10th, 2025
