Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3542
Fawn
The fawn is eating the ferns.
Sheila starts out on the deck to holler.
I say, "Wait! I need to take a picture first!"
We lose more ferns, but I get a good picture!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8240
photos
106
followers
102
following
970% complete
View this month »
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Latest from all albums
3539
4695
3540
4696
3541
4697
3542
4698
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th July 2025 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yard
,
fawn
Babs
ace
Gorgeous
July 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close