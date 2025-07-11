Previous
Fawn by edorreandresen
Photo 3542

Fawn

The fawn is eating the ferns.
Sheila starts out on the deck to holler.
I say, "Wait! I need to take a picture first!"
We lose more ferns, but I get a good picture!
eDorre

Babs ace
Gorgeous
July 12th, 2025  
