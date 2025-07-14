Previous
Walden by edorreandresen
Photo 3545

Walden

What a beautiful morning float!
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Judith Johnson
A very peaceful image
July 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Nice set up and colours.
July 15th, 2025  
