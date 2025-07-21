Sign up
Photo 3552
Eat a bug
The Eastern Kingbird babies are getting big. I can get closer with the camera and not upset the parents too much. When the Great Blue Heron flew by, the protective parents went after him squawking loudly. The nest is on the neighbor's pontoon boat.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st July 2025 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
babies
,
nest
,
boat
,
pontoon
,
eastern kingbird
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot!
July 22nd, 2025
