Previous
Fly by by edorreandresen
Photo 3553

Fly by

The nestlings were a bit disappointed that there was not a bug involved in this fly by. I enjoyed some bird watching time this morning.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact