Photo 3553
Fly by
The nestlings were a bit disappointed that there was not a bug involved in this fly by. I enjoyed some bird watching time this morning.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
lake
,
pontoon
,
nestlings
,
eastern kingbirds
