Beach monarch by edorreandresen
Photo 3557

Beach monarch

Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you. -Nathaniel Hawthorne
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
What a lovely image of the monarch amongst the beach pebbles.
July 27th, 2025  
I have never seen a butterfly on the beach before
July 27th, 2025  
