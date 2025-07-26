Sign up
Photo 3557
Beach monarch
Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you. -Nathaniel Hawthorne
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8270
photos
107
followers
103
following
974% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th July 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
butterfly
,
monarch
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image of the monarch amongst the beach pebbles.
July 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
I have never seen a butterfly on the beach before
July 27th, 2025
